Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. FLMN stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of 75.35 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

