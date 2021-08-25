Cancel
Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

By Matthew Jenks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

