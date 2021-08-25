Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lmt#Capital Investments#Credit Suisse Group#Lockheed Martin Co#Lmt#Community Bank N A#Equitable Trust Co#Doyle Wealth Management#Wells Fargo Company#Missiles And Fire Control#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Marsh & McLennan, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Mike Khouw's Advanced Auto Parts Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested investors should consider a bullish options strategy in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) ahead of earnings. The company is going to report earnings on August 24. Khouw said options premiums are slightly elevated going into earnings so he wants to take advantage...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Heico Q3 Earnings

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 40.00% year over year to $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.55. Revenue of $471,707,000 up by 22.07% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $486,000,000. Guidance. Earnings...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
Aerospace & Defenseaudacy.com

Boeing unveils ‘most advanced’ fighter jets ever

Boeing unveiled the newest iteration of its F-15 fighter airplanes Wednesday, describing the model as the “most advanced version of the jet ever manufactured” with more speed and range than any other fighter plane in the world. The airplane manufacturer developed the new planes – dubbed the F-15QA – in...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Lockheed Tests Second Stage Motor For Hypersonic Missile

A second stage motor for a hypersonic missile in development by the U.S. Army and Navy has completed a ground test, Lockheed Martin said on Aug. 26. The test comes three months after a ground test of the first stage motor for a single missile called the Long Range Hypersonic Weapon by the Army and...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

AARGM-ER weapon poised to enter production

The Northrop Grumman AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile – Extended Range (AARGM-ER) is poised to enter production. The weapon, an enhancement of the baseline AARGM, has received Milestone C clearance, allowing for the first phase of production, says the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR). “The combined government/industry team has worked...
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Collins Aerospace Tests Systems to Support Military Command & Control Initiatives

Collins Aerospace has demonstrated various technologies designed to help the U.S. military establish an integrated network of battlefield sensors for situational awareness. The company said Tuesday it tested sensors, mission computing technologies and communication systems that align with the Department of Defense’s Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control concept and the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Battle Management System initiative.
IndustrySpaceNews.com

Mynaric debuts space laser terminal with sights on U.S. expansion

COLORADO SPRINGS — German antenna maker Mynaric unveiled a new optical satellite terminal Aug. 25 amid its push into the U.S laser communications market. The CONDOR Mk3 antenna adds a smaller, lighter and low-power option to Mynaric’s portfolio, with configurable data rate speeds of between 100 megabits per second to 100 gigabits per second.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy