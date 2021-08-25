Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC
Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
