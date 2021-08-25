Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.
Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0