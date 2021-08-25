Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,835 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lennar Co#Chicago Trust Co Na#Cypress Capital Group#Jennison Associates Llc#Jmp Securities#Barclays#Lennar Lennar Corp#Financial Services#Holdingschannel Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stockspulse2.com

Autodesk Shares: $365 Target From KeyBanc

The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. These are the details. The shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) have received a price target of $365. And KeyBanc analyst Jason Celino is maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Celino had increased the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $2.29 during Monday’s after-market session. Heritage Global’s trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 462.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 2.73%...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hot Stocks to Buy in August

Airbnb's flexible model gave it leverage over the past few months. Disney's parks are still not fully open, but they're recovering. Though Upstart is pricy, the company is growing fast. August is the thick of the second-quarter earnings season. This year is particularly suspenseful as companies match up against the...
StocksInvestorPlace

7 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for September

Tired of meme stocks? 2021 has seen a flood of stocks that have made huge gains — and often fallen back to Earth just as quickly — thanks to Reddit and retail investors. The best dividend stocks offer an alternative to meme stocks. They may not hold the promise of rapid gains, but companies that regularly pay dividends tend to be a lot more stable.
StocksStreet.Com

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Palo Alto Networks, Best Buy, CrowdStrike

Stock futures rose Tuesday with investors in a buying mood after the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval for Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and BioNTech's (BNTX) - Get Report COVID-19 vaccine. Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Tuesday. 1. Palo Alto Networks PANW |...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

CrowdStrike stock rallies on addition to Nasdaq 100

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) shares rallied Tuesday after the cybersecurity company’s stock was added to the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) CrowdStrike shares surged as much as 9%, touching an intraday high of $267.98. Late Monday, Nasdaq announced that CrowdStrike would replace integrated-circuit maker Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) on the index. The Nasdaq 100 is an index comprising the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies. At last check, CrowdStrike had a market cap of just over $60 billion, while Maxim had a cap of about $28 billion. CrowdStrike shares have surged 140% over the past 12 months, compared with a 32% gain on the Nasdaq 100.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
Stocksincomeinvestors.com

Thomson Reuters Corp: Old Dividend Stock, New Growth Potential

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) has been a very reliable dividend payer. It’s also a well-known brand in its industry. Yet, the actual stock doesn’t seem to get as much attention as the other dividend giants. One reason is perhaps that Thomson Reuters is not an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat. This...

Comments / 0

Community Policy