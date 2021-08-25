SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC
Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC's holdings in SEI Investments were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
