Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)
Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0