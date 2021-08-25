Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fremont, OH

Valenti Earns Fremont 305 Sprint Car Prize

By Brian Liskai
speedsport.com
 4 days ago

FREMONT, Ohio – Shawn Valenti has won a lot of races at Fremont Speedway. In fact, he has won 66 features at Fremont to sit second on the speedway’s all-time win list. However, he’d never won a 305 sprint car feature. All of his victories have come in dirt trucks, including four this year. That all changed Tuesday as the Fostoria, Ohio, driver led from start to finish in the region’s highest paying 305 sprint car event to help kick off the 169th Sandusky County Fair on Fremont Fence Night.

www.speedsport.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fremont, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Fostoria, OH
City
Fremont, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprint#Speedway#The Napa Auto Parts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

Comments / 0

Community Policy