Valenti Earns Fremont 305 Sprint Car Prize

FREMONT, Ohio – Shawn Valenti has won a lot of races at Fremont Speedway. In fact, he has won 66 features at Fremont to sit second on the speedway’s all-time win list. However, he’d never won a 305 sprint car feature. All of his victories have come in dirt trucks, including four this year. That all changed Tuesday as the Fostoria, Ohio, driver led from start to finish in the region’s highest paying 305 sprint car event to help kick off the 169th Sandusky County Fair on Fremont Fence Night.