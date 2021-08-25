Fluid Audio announces Axis studio condenser microphone
Fluid Audio has announced the release of its new studio condenser microphone with a gold-sputtered 34mm diaphragm. The Axis ships with a shock mount, pop filter, 5 meter high-grade mic cable, and reinforced hard shell case. The microphone aims to fill the market space for audio professionals who require top-level sound quality, versatility, and robust construction at what has been typically considered entry-level pricing in this category.rekkerd.org
