Fluid Audio announces Axis studio condenser microphone

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFluid Audio has announced the release of its new studio condenser microphone with a gold-sputtered 34mm diaphragm. The Axis ships with a shock mount, pop filter, 5 meter high-grade mic cable, and reinforced hard shell case. The microphone aims to fill the market space for audio professionals who require top-level sound quality, versatility, and robust construction at what has been typically considered entry-level pricing in this category.

