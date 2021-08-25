TheStreet Upgrades SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) to B-
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.67.
