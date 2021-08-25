Cancel
reFUSE Software releases Cheap RTA free realtime analyzer plugin

rekkerd.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReFUSE Software has announced the release of a free 30-band frequency analyzer with 4dB per LED resolution. Cheap RTA is a native plugin version of reFUSE’s Realtime Analyzer (RTA) for Cycling ’74 Pluggo. The CPU-friendly analyzer comes in a resizable interface. Get an overview of frequency content at a glance!...

