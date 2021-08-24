Cancel
Mississippi State

Governor Reeves announces State of Mississippi awards healthcare personnel contracts for COVID-19 response

By Staff Reports
vicksburgnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is currently contracting with four vendors to provide medical personnel to 61 hospitals statewide to meet the staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mississippi State Department of Health is coordinating with applicable licensing boards to vet the licenses of all healthcare workers who are contracted. Vendors are selected based on pricing and staffing availability. The state is currently contracting with the following vendors: H&S, Snapnurse, GQR and Maxim. Additional vendors have been contacted to assist in medical staffing shortages.

