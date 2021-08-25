Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Getchell Gold Corp. Drills Best Colorado SW Hole to Date with Over 200 Metre Zone of Gold Mineralization, and Intersects Juniper Zone Grading 4.7 g/t Au over 25.9 m at Fondaway Canyon, NV

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGetchell Gold Corp. [CSE: GTCH; OTCQB: GGLDF] (“Getchell” or the “Company”) is pleased to present the results from FCG21-08, the second drill hole of the 2021 drill program at the Company’s flagship Fondaway Canyon Gold Project in Nevada (“Fondaway” or “Project”). Key Highlights. FCG21-08 intersected the Colorado SW Zone for...

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
Local
Colorado Business
Local
Colorado Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Gold#Grading#Canyon#Getchell Gold Corp#Cse#Gtch#Otcqb#Ggldf#Company#Au#The Fondaway Gold Project#Drill Program#Fcg20 02#Pediment#Star#Ne
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Nevada Statemining-technology.com

Paramount Gold to buy Bald Peak Project from Nevada Select Royalty

Paramount Gold Nevada has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in the Bald Peak Project located in Mineral County, Nevada in the US from Nevada Select Royalty. Total consideration for the transaction is $300,000. The buyer will pay $20,000 to Nevada Select on closing of the transaction and $30,000 on...
Industrymining.com

Silver Elephant to spin-out battery metals assets

Canada’s Silver Elephant Mining (TSX: ELEF) is splitting its battery metals assets into several new companies that will be spun-out to its shareholders to focus on precious metals exploration. The Vancouver-based company said its Minago nickel project in Manitoba and the Gibellini vanadium project in Nevada and certain battery metals...
Economymining.com

Red Pine identifies new mineralized zones at Wawa gold project

Red Pine Exploration (TSX-V: RPX) has announced additional results from its 2021 surface exploration program, including the identification of new zones of gold mineralization in shear zones located on and adjacent to the company’s newly acquired War Eagle claims. The War Eagle mining claims exhibit gold showings with similar characteristics...
Economyresourceworld.com

Nicola Mining drills 2.19% copper over 11.5 metres at New Craigmont, BC

Nicola Mining Inc. [NIM-TSXV; HUSIF-OTC] has provided an exploration update for its 2021 exploration phase I drill program on its 100%-owned New Craigmont property near Merritt, southern British Columbia. The focus of phase I was to test targets defined by magnetic anomalies located lateral and adjacent to the historic Craigmont...
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

Nulegacy Gold down 37% on Nevada results

Nulegacy Gold Corp. (NUG-TSXV) ranked among the most actively-traded stocks on the TSX Venture Exchange Friday after the company released drill results from its 100%-owned Red Hill property in Nevada. Results released Friday are from the first three of eight holes completed on the northwest quadrant of the Anticline target...
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

Paramount Gold Nevada acquires Nevada gold-silver project

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. [PZG-NYSE American] has entered into an agreement with Nevada Select Royalty to purchase a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Project located in Mineral County, Nevada. Nevada Select is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. , which was recently acquired by Gold Royalty Corp. [GROY-NYSE American].
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Great Atlantic Intersecting Visible Gold On Eighth Hole 300 Meters North of Resource at Jaclyn Main - Golden Promise Gold Project - Central Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 26, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the 'Company' or 'Great Atlantic') is pleased to announce it has completed the eighth drill hole (GP-21-156) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The drill hole is part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program at the Jaclyn Zone, being completed at the Jaclyn North Zone in an area of gold bearing quartz boulders. GP-21-156 intersected visible gold within a quartz veined interval.
Nevada Stateresourceworld.com

American Lithium extracts 97.4% lithium at Tonopah, Nevada

American Lithium Corp. [LI-TSXV; LIACF-OTCQB; 5LA-FSE] reported the highest lithium extraction results to date, achieving 97.4% extraction utilizing warm sulphuric acid leach on its advanced 100%-owned Tonopah lithium claims (TLC) claystone mineralization 12 km northwest of Tonopah in the Esmeralda lithium district of Nevada. The latest TLC test work run...
Metal Miningdallassun.com

Fortitude Gold Scarlet Intercepts Include 4.57 Meters of 3.19 g/t Gold within 19.81 Meters of 1.57 g/t Gold

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Fortitude Gold Corp. (OTCQB:FTCO) (the 'Company') today announced exploration results from its 2021 Scarlet phase two drill program including 4.57 meters of 3.19 grams per tonne (g/t) gold within 19.81 meters grading 1.57 g/t gold. This mineralization is associated with the northwestern structural extensions of its Isabella Pearl mine located in Mineral County, Nevada. Fortitude Gold is a gold producer, developer, and explorer with operations in Nevada, U.S.A.
Metal Miningmining.com

St. Anthony drills 42.68 g/t gold over 3.7 metres at historic mine

St. Anthony Gold (CSE: STAG) has new assays from is drilling program at the St. Anthony gold mine in the Kenora-Patricia mining district, Ontario. Hole SA21-18 had the best results. It returned 3.7 metres grading 42.68 g/t gold from 327.3 metres downhole, including 314 g/t over 0.5 metre from 327.3 metres. It also cut 1-metre grading 109.6 g/t gold at 352 metres; 2 metres grading 3.71 g/t gold at 183 metres; and 3 metres grading 3.09 g/t at 210 metres.
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Moneta Continues to Intersect Gold on Extensions of the Westaway Deposit with up to 21.00 m @ 2.66 g/t Gold and 25.00 m @ 1.75 g/t Gold

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. [TSX-ME; OTCQX-MEAUF; XETRA-MOP] (“Moneta” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce new partial results from six (6) additional drill holes and initial results from fourteen (14) previously released holes drilled to test the resource extension potential of the Westaway underground gold resources within the Golden Highway area of the Tower Gold project. The drill holes were drilled as part of the expanded 2020/2021 drill program on the Tower Gold project located 100 kms east of Timmins, Ontario.
Economydallassun.com

Mawson Drills 3.6 metres at 7.4 g/t gold and 2,290 ppm cobalt at the Hut Prospect, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ('Mawson') or (the 'Company') (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to announce drill results from the final 36 drill holes totaling 8,756.5 metres from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).
Economybuffalonynews.net

Tarku Announces Completion of Initial Drilling Program at Silver Strike with Confirmation of a Significant Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Rich CRD System

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Secret Pass Drill and Rock Sampling Assay Results and Operations Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2021 / Northern Lights Resources Corp. ('Northern Lights' or the 'Company') (CSE:NLR, OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from the four prospect drill holes that have been completed and the results of a rock chip sampling program completed on the northern portion of project claims. The Company also is announcing the commencement of a property wide soil sampling program at Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Project.
Industrymining.com

Silver miners’ Q2 2021 fundamentals

The silver miners’ stocks have been pounded lower this summer, collateral damage from gold’s selloff on distant-future-Fed-rate-hikes fears. That has devastated this tiny contrarian sector’s psychology, leaving it mired in deep bearishness. But that dark sentiment pall certainly isn’t justified fundamentally based on these companies’ recently-reported Q2’21 operational and financial results, which proved outstanding.
Industryresourceworld.com

UEX launches fall uranium drilling plan

UEX Corp. [UEX-TSX, UEXCF-OTC] shares were active Thursday after the company said it has launched a fall exploration drilling program at its Christie Lake uranium project in Saskatchewan. The Christie Lake project is a joint venture held 65.55% by UEX, and 34.45% by JCU (Canada) Exploration Co. Ltd., a company...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Northern Superior Initiates Reverse Circulation Drill Program, Testing Expansion, CBSZ NI 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) Resource Croteau Est Property, Chapais-Chibougamau Gold Camp

SUDBURY, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Northern Superior Resources ('Northern Superior' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SUP)(OCTQB:NSUPF) is pleased to announce that the Company has initiated it's 2,530 m, 220 hole reverse circulation (RC) drilling program on it's large (30km by 15km, 12,545 hectare), 100% owned Croteau Est gold property, Quebec. The purpose of this program, as previously announced (see Northern Superior press release July 20, 2021) is to define the northern and eastern extension of the gold 'footprint' associated with the NI 43-101 compliant (640,000 ounce at 1.7 g/t gold inferred) CBSZ gold deposit.

Comments / 0

Community Policy