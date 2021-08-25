Getchell Gold Corp. Drills Best Colorado SW Hole to Date with Over 200 Metre Zone of Gold Mineralization, and Intersects Juniper Zone Grading 4.7 g/t Au over 25.9 m at Fondaway Canyon, NV

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2021 / Tarku Resources Ltd (TSXV:TKU)(FRA:7TK)(OTCQB:TRKUF) (the 'Company' or 'Tarku') is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2021 drill program on the high-grade Silver Strike Project in the Tombstone District of Arizona (the 'Project'). Tarku's drill program confirmed the presence of several high-grade silver veins and structures along with copper lead and zinc. The results additionally demonstrated the presence of a possible Carbonate Replacement Deposit ('CRD') System, similar to the nearby Hermosa project in Arizona.