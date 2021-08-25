Cancel
Midway tops Hobbton in 80-73 shootout

By David Johnson Sports Writer
Sampson Independent
 5 days ago
Dustin Williams get a huge block for teammate Gabriel Brown on his way to a score. David Johnson | Sampson Independent

An offensive shootout Monday night in a weather-delayed game saw 153 points on the final scoreboard, the Midway Raiders taking home an 80-73 win over the Hobbton Wildcats in the first game of the season. Along with the point total, Midway quarterback Wyatt Holland broke a state record dating back to 2012 with 10 touchdown passes and one on the ground. Hobbton’s quarterback Loden Bradshaw tied the old state record with nine touchdown passes.

The Wildcats hit the end zone first after stopping the Raider offense recovering a fumble at the Raider 31-yard line minutes into the game. Bobby Dail drew first blood on a 4-yard run. Bradshaw hit Chase Bland on a PAT pass for an 8-0 lead with 7:40 left in the first half. From there, it was run and gun.

The Raiders got on the board for the first time with 6:01 left when Holland hit Casey Culbreth on a 7-yard pass. The PAT kick was blocked. The score was 8-6.

The Wildcats were stopped on their next possession. The Raiders turned that into a score to go 14-8. The Wildcats were not to be deterred as they went up 15-14 with 8.6 seconds left in the first quarter. Midway scored again to hold a 20-15 lead after one quarter.

The second quarter was more of the same, with Midway holding 34-29 lead at the half.

Hobbton had first possession in the second half; however, Midway perfectly executed the onside kick to get the ball in Wildcat territory. They turned that into a score to go up 40-29. They pulled the same play after the score turning that into a score to go up 46-29.

On Hobbton’s first possession of the second half, they were moving the ball when Dustin Williams picked of a Bradshaw pass giving the Raiders the ball at midfield. That lead to a score giving the Raiders their largest lead of the night at 53-29.

The Wildcats began chipping away at the Raider lead cutting it to 59-43 after three quarters of play.

Later, a fumble initiated by a hit from Greyson Tart that John Wilkes recovered set up a Wildcat score.

Midway’s final score came with 3:07 left in the game on a pass from Holland to Nate Smith to go up 80-65. The Wildcats score one more time on an 18-yard pass play from Bradshaw to Josiah McLauren. A pass from Bradshaw to Chase Bland was the last score of the game. Midway ran out the clock without trying to score again.

For Midway, Holland completed 30-of-35 attempts for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns. Nate Smith caught 10 passes for 251 yards and four touchdowns. Casey Culbreth hauled in nine receptions for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

For the Wildcats, Bradshaw was 20-of-37 for 311 yards and nine touchdowns. Leading at the Wildcat rushing effort was Bobby Dial with 24 carries for 200 yards and two touchdowns. McLauren had 116 yards in pass receptions.

“That was definitely an ESPN Classic,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “I am super proud of the kids … the way they fought. They kept coming back. They kept getting back on the bus and fighting. Obviously we are pretty good on offense. We are still being forced to play little freshman JV kids on defense right now until we get all of our COVID and health issues straight.

“As crazy as it sounds, I was super proud of the defense. I thought they fought their tails off and did everything they could do. And, they are going to get a lot better. You never like to lose, especially in a backyard brawl, but we are proud of our kids and proud of the way we fought.”

Commenting on Holland’s performance, he continued, “It’s a good thing he broke (the record) or they would have lost.”

Over on the Midway sideline, Raiders head coach Cory Barnes had mixed emotions about what transipired on the field.

“Monday night was a shootout,” Barnes said. “It was a tough football game. I’m glad in a game like that we came out on top.”

“We have to fix some things across the board. I’m very proud of how the offense played with Wyatt setting the state record for passing touchdowns in a game. We were fortunate to win and hopefully our team can learn from mistakes that were made and get better,” Barnes concluded.

