A vehicle struck and critically injured a pedestrian in SE Austin, near Del Valle (Austin, TX)

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Austin.

As per the preliminary information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 6:29 a.m. at the 12400 block of Pearce Lane near the Del Valle area. On arrival, first responders rushed an adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

August 25, 2021