Austin, TX

A vehicle struck and critically injured a pedestrian in SE Austin, near Del Valle (Austin, TX)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

On Tuesday morning, one person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in southeast Austin.

As per the preliminary information, the auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 6:29 a.m. at the 12400 block of Pearce Lane near the Del Valle area. On arrival, first responders rushed an adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

August 25, 2021

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

