NFL Draft Profile: Shaun Shivers, Running Back, Indiana Hoosiers

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Indiana RB Shaun Shivers

#2

Pos: RB

Ht: 5050

Wt: 186

Hand: 858

Arm: 2948

Wing: 7038

40: 4.45

DOB: 7/20/1999

Hometown: Fort Lauderdale, FL

High School: Chaminade-Madonna

Eligibility: 2023

Shaun Shivers

Indiana Hoosiers

One-Liner:

Severely undersized back who runs hard with short-area dynamism. Shivers lacks strength and has below-average vision.

Evaluation:

Dynamic runner in short areas who easily makes bigger defenders miss with his cutting ability which is helped by a low center of gravity. Shivers possesses great acceleration, exploding out of his cuts. When bouncing runs, he is able to beat defenders to the corner using his burst. Shivers runs as hard as his frame allows him to, lowering his shoulder and driving his legs. His small surface area alongside his elusiveness gives defenders little chance to get a good angle on him. Shivers is creative in space and adjusts quickly to catch off-target passes underneath. Severely undersized back who is tackled easily if defenders get an angle on him. Lacking strength, Shivers is unable to absorb and gets blown up in pass protection. He is inconsistent reading and anticipating leverage. Below average vision is reflected by him not following lead blockers and failing to read the second level. Despite good step frequency, his small stride length limits him to below-average long speed. Shivers is not nuanced as a route runner, being unable to take advantage of his agility. Very short and small runner who is dynamic in short areas and runs as hard as his frame allows him to. Shivers makes it hard for defenders to get an angle on him. Once they do, he is tackled easily, lacking strength and having below-average vision. Shivers projects as a change of pace back who is a practice squad caliber player until he improves his route running and vision. He could become a contributor down the road but will never start due to his limitations.

Grade:

Priority Free Agent

Background:

Shaun Shivers is coming to Indiana from Auburn looking to be a part of Indiana’s backfield. At Auburn, he ran for over a thousand yards and scored eight touchdowns for the Tigers and contributed on special teams for the team as well. He is from Fort Lauderdale and attended Chaminade-Madonna High School and was a four star prospect too. He was born to mother Jo McIntyre and studied in the College of Luberal Arts at Auburn.

Latest News:

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Watch: As a true senior, Shaun Shivers has been an offensive and special teams contributor all three years at Auburn. While playing running back in the vaunted Southeastern Conference is no easy task, the shorter-statured and nimble-footed rusher from Fort Lauderdale utilizes his lack of size as an asset, escaping both defenders’ vision and grasp. With natural hands to catch the ball away from his frame and the willingness to face-up blitzers in pass protection, Shivers projects as a third-down back at the next level, and his added value as a kickoff returner won’t be overlooked by NFL talent evaluators. (08/21/21)