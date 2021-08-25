Construction Worker Killed By Lightning Strike, Co-Worker Injured

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says a 60-year-old construction worker was killed by a lightning strike Tuesday morning, while a co-worker was injured. Deputies and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded a little after 11:00 a-m. A 20-year-old man was rushed to Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire and the older man died before he could be moved from the worksite. Authorities were told work was paused due to the weather, but after it passed through the two men climbed ladders to resume their job. The lightning strike knocked both of them off the ladders. No names have been released.