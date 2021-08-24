Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Elm Hill Pike Collision

Posted by 
Nashville, Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee
 8 days ago

The motorcyclist fatally injured Tuesday at 10:40 a.m. after colliding with the rear of a stopped semi-truck in the 1600 block of Elm Hill Pike is identified as Robert Robinette, 48, of Nashville.

Robinette was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Elm Hill Pike in the left lane when he struck the rear of the truck. The semi driver, Alan Ayers, 49, of Nashville, was preparing to turn left into a business. Robinette was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. Ayers was not injured.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in this fatal crash.

Comments / 0

Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee

122
Followers
483
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Elm Hill Pike Collision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Fayetteville, GAThe Citizen Online

3 injured in Fayetteville collision

An Aug. 24 wreck at Ga. Highway 54 West and Ginger Cake Road in Fayetteville resulted in one vehicle flipped-over but with non-life-threatening injuries to the occupants of the two vehicles involved. Fayetteville Fire Chief Alan Jones said city and county units responded to the wreck that occurred when a vehicle travelling westbound and another attempting to turn onto Ginger Cake from Hwy. 54 collided. Jones said two occupants from one vehicle and one occupant from the other vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo/John Mrosek.
Missouri StateWashington Missourian

Head-on collision in Sullivan injures two

Two Sullivan men are in the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision Thursday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Logan Harris, 23, was traveling southbound on Route H near Seminary Road when he crossed the center line in his 2010 Nissan Altima, striking the front of a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Rodney Seabaugh, 54. Both vehicles overturned and struck a ditch.
Bartholomew County, INRepublic

Four injured in collision in county

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Bartholomew County Sheriff deputies are investigating a two-vehicle accident at East County Road 300S and South County Road 900E which resulted in injuries. The accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday. Upon deputies arrival, they joined personnel from the Elizabethtown Volunteer Fire Department who were rendering aid to those injured as a result of the collision.
Illinois Statewlds.com

One Injured in Pike County Crash

One man was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Pike County Wednesday night. Illinois State Police report that at 10:38 pm a 2021 Volvo truck tractor-trailer driven by 26-year-old Vishal Arora of Huntington Station, New York, was traveling southbound on US Route 54 near 200th Avenue in Pike County. According...
TrafficWKRC

Man killed in motorcycle crash on Columbia Parkway

EAST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Police say a motorcycle rider who was killed in an overnight crash may have been speeding while under the influence. Police say Matthew York, 33, was riding westbound on Columbia Parkway just before 1 a.m. between Torrence and Delta. Police say he lost control and struck a retaining wall.
Trafficnashville.gov

Woman Fatally Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Robinson Road Identified

The woman fatally injured Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in a two-vehicle collision in the 1200 block of Robinson Road is identified as Nancy Thompson, 64, of Nashville. Thompson was the rear seat passenger in a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by Zelda Calhoun, 65. The preliminary investigation shows that Calhoun was traveling south on Robinson Road when the driver of a 2016 Toyota Sequoia, John Hopkins, 80, pulled out of his driveway into the path of the oncoming Dodge Caravan which struck the driver’s side of Hopkin’s SUV. Thompson was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died. Calhoun was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she is in stable condition. Both women were wearing their seatbelts. A third passenger in the minivan, Camille Culley, 80, also sustained non-life threatening injuries. Hopkins, who was wearing his seatbelt, was not injured.
Sheboygan County, WIseehafernews.com

Woman Killed in Bike vs Car Crash in Sheboygan County Identified

Authorities have identified the woman who was killed in Sheboygan County over the weekend when she was struck by a car while riding her bike. 54-year-old Fond du Lac resident Karen Patton was riding her pedal bike near Greenbush on Saturday at the same time as the yet unnamed 24-year-old St. Cloud man who struck her.
TrafficKSLTV

One Killed In Crash On I-70

SEVIER COUNTY – A woman was killed on Interstate 70 near Salina Saturday when she “turned sharply” and went off the road, causing her vehicle to roll multiple times, according to Utah Highway Patrol. Officials say she was wearing a seat belt but died on the scene due to her...
TrafficPosted by
MLive

Woman dead, 4 injured in fatal U.P. car crash

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – A 40-year-old woman is dead after a two-vehicle car crash that injured four others in the Upper Peninsula on Sunday, Aug. 15, WLUC reports. The crash occurred around 7 p.m. Sunday on Church Street near US-41 in Calumet Township when a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old Dollar Bay man and a second vehicle driven by the 40-year-old woman from Calumet collided, the report said.
Van Buren County, MI95.3 MNC

Woman and horse injured in vehicle crash

A woman and the horse she was riding on were injured after being struck by a vehicle. The collision happened on early Wednesday night in the 66-thousand block of County Road 376 in Van Buren County. ABC 57 News reports a 49-year-old woman and another person were riding horses on...
Trafficnewjerseynewsnetwork.com

Car Crash on I-476 Leave Three Dead and Two Injured

Saturday night in Carbon County near the Pennsylvania Turnpike, three men died and two were injured in a car crash on Route 903 and the I-476 ramp in Penn Forest Township. State police at the Fern Ridge barracks say that crash involved two vehicles that crashed around 8 pm when a Toyota Camry heading north on Route 903 went to make a left turn onto I-476. A Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling south crashed into the Camry.
Port Saint Lucie, FLtreasurecoast.com

Motorcyclist critically injured; man charged over the weekend

Motorcyclist critically injured; man charged over the weekend. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – On August 15, 2021, at approximately 10:00am, Port St Lucie Police Officers responded to the area of SE Kaspar Dr and SE Sandia Dr in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The defendant,...
Erie County, OHSandusky Register

Motorcycle crash hospitalizes 1

FLORENCE TWP. — A man sustained serious injuries after he crashes his motorcycle early Saturday on Ohio 60 just south of Ohio 113 in Erie County. Just after 12:30 a.m., Wellington resident Thomas Urbansky, 25, was traveling southbound on Ohio 60 while riding his Harley-Davidson Dyna Wide Glide, according to a state highway patrol report.
Portland, OR987thebull.com

Motorcyclist Becomes 40th Traffic Fatality In Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Major Crash Team responded to a fatal collision on SE Martin Luther King Blvd. near Clay Street around 8:30 on Sunday night. A person on their motorcycle lost their life. It was later determined that a car and the motorcycle crashed into each other while making...
AccidentsLas Vegas Sun

Boy, 9, hit by truck while crossing street on bike

A 9-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck and critically injured today while crossing Rainbow Boulevard, according to Metro Police. The incident happened about 6:50 a.m. at Peak Drive while the boy was crossing the street on his bicycle in the crosswalk, police said. The boy was taken to...
Des Moines, IAKCCI.com

DMPD investigates crash that left motorcyclist seriously injured

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist injured Sunday evening. At about 8:21 p.m., authorities were called to the intersection of Southeast 14th Street and Maury Avenue after reports of a vehicle and motorcycle crash. When they arrived, they found...
Honolulu, HIKHON2

Motorcyclist killed in traffic collision along Highway 132 identified

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The motorcyclist involved in Tuesday evenings crash along Highway 132 in Pahoa has been identified as 36-year-old Arif L. McClue. According to police, McClue was driving a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on Highway 132, when he apparently crossed the double solid yellow line and struck a 2001 tandem dump truck head-on. The truck was traveling west at the time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy