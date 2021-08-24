Motorcyclist Fatally Injured in Elm Hill Pike Collision

The motorcyclist fatally injured Tuesday at 10:40 a.m. after colliding with the rear of a stopped semi-truck in the 1600 block of Elm Hill Pike is identified as Robert Robinette, 48, of Nashville.

Robinette was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle west on Elm Hill Pike in the left lane when he struck the rear of the truck. The semi driver, Alan Ayers, 49, of Nashville, was preparing to turn left into a business. Robinette was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he died. Ayers was not injured.

There was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement in this fatal crash.