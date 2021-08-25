Cancel
County Clerk Hanlon Advises Voters about Pre-filled Vote by Mail Applications Being Sent by an Out-of-State Organization

By Louise San Nicola
mycommunitysource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREEHOLD, NJ – It has come to the attention of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office that some residents in Monmouth County are receiving pre-filled Vote by Mail applications in their mailboxes. The applications are pre-printed with voter information including name and address. This situation has led many voters to question why they received these applications, how their information was obtained, and who sent the applications to them. It has especially caused confusion for voters who are already on the list to receive mail-in ballots for the Nov. 2 General Election but regardless, received these pre-filled applications.

