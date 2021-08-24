Cancel
Public Safety

Man Sought for Questioning in Sunday's Shooting of His Girlfriend Found Dead

Nashville, Tennessee
 8 days ago

A man being sought for questioning in Sunday’s critical shooting of a woman in the parking lot of Chimney Top Apartments was this afternoon found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot inside his SUV in the parking lot of the Watkins Park Library on 17th Avenue North.

Cassandra Mayes, 41, was found at 8:15 a.m. Sunday shot in the head inside her vehicle. Mayes had visited a friend at the apartment complex and was in the process of leaving when a witness heard a single gunshot. She remains hospitalized in very critical condition.

Detectives had been seeking Mayes’ boyfriend, Wayne Love, 53, for questioning in the shooting. A vehicle similar in description to Love’s SUV was seen leaving the apartment complex immediately after Mayes was shot. Officers found Love dead today after responding to a suspicious vehicle call at the library parking lot.

Comments / 0

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

