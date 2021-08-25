Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Connections

By Robert Mitchell
wiscassetnewspaper.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJenny and Josh got married last weekend. It was not the wedding they had planned. COVID-19 intervened as it has for many. But, this event, though smaller than hoped for, was lovely. A gathering of family and a few friends, mostly from New Hampshire, put together a very special day that will long be remembered for its intimacy and delicate perfection. Recovering from a year of uncertainty has forced many of us to adjust plans, cancel travel and just plain explore new options.

www.wiscassetnewspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Obituarieswiscassetnewspaper.com

Greta Bokros

When I was ten, I told someone that if they looked up “Grandma” in the dictionary they would find a picture of Greta Bokros. I meant it. She was the consummate grandmother. She loved us so much. Henry, her first grandson, was perfect in her eyes. Alex, the baby, couldn’t do wrong. And you should have heard her talk about me, Charlie, the middle grandson …
Salem, OHSalem News Online

Salem garden connects neighbors

SALEM — There is a garden growing and connecting neighbors on Home Circle. Next-door neighbor Vicki Garrett is in wonder of the handy work Jamie Regula and her husband Adam have completed since spring. Garrett calls the garden a unique and well-designed addition to the community. “It’s been a really...
Wausau, WIWJFW-TV

Connecting with motorcyclists through yoga

Wausau - Gregory Ormson is not your typical Harley rider. He's not your typical yogi either. Ormson retired from working at North Central Technical College several years ago. After a few moves across the country, Ormson now teaches multiple Yoga for Bikers classes at his local Harley dealership in Arizona.
Relationship Advicesantaclaritamagazine.com

Love Is Patient!

The days of social distancing and mask-wearing at weddings will hopefully soon be over and wedding plans may look a little different after the pandemic but, it’s giving couples an. opportunity to be more creative and think out of the box. Microweddings, Minimonies, Sequel Weddings – these are just a...
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
House RentPosted by
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old Landlord sends him a check of $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

If finding a good house to rent is very difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word 'landlord' often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester in Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to ask for his current address. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter. He was stunned. It was a check for 2,500 dollars. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
Lawlegalnewsline.com

No money for woman who sued La Quinta over smelly room

DALLAS (Legal Newsline) - A woman who sued La Quinta Inn & Suites after staying in a room she claimed was polluted with the smell of dog urine and cigarette smoke failed to provide any evidence the room made her sick, a Texas appeals court ruled. Ramona Simien checked into...
EconomyPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

She got $220K after her house burned down. Then the contractor died and the money is gone, she says.

On a cold winter night in December 2019, Lisa Elvin’s Parsippany home was destroyed by a fire. Two of her teenagers were upstairs watching television when they smelled fire and saw smoke. Without shoes or coats, they scooped up the family dog and escaped unharmed. The three-alarm blaze destroyed all of their belongings, a tank of tropical fish and left the home uninhabitable.
Real EstateNew York Post

I was a Hamptons squatter: How I lived in luxury for free

Each summer, the world’s richest flood Long Island’s East End. But when they are away, their sprawling mansions become easy targets for intrepid interlopers looking for a free taste of life among the 1 percent. Here, one anonymous Hamptons squatter comes clean. Want to crash in a waterfront Hamptons mansion...
Las Vegas, NVpsychologytoday.com

In Jail, In Las Vegas, In a Manic Episode

When those with bipolar disorder are stable, they are usually law-abiding citizens. When in a manic episode, they may act differently. With mania, there is no logic, no foresight, no insight. With mania, all decisions are based on impulse, and there is little or no impulse control. Bipolar disorder can...
Family RelationshipsWashington Post

Carolyn Hax: What do you buy for the family that gives your gifts away?

Dear Carolyn: My brother and his wife have a 5-year-old son and are expecting again; this time twins. My nephew is the first grandchild on both sides and spoiled beyond rotten. He recently told me, “We gave the toys you gave me for Christmas to Bobby and his brother.” Bobby and his brother are some kids in his aftercare whom I don’t even know! Being 5, he doesn’t know that he probably shouldn’t be telling me this — but now I see that he is given so much that my brother and sister-in-law stockpile select gifts as their own personal toy store for other children’s birthdays, etc. With two more babies coming, I only see this situation getting worse.
LifestylePosted by
The Atlantic

What I Learned When I Rented My Parents’ Former Home as an Airbnb

Two summers ago, my siblings and I found my late parents’ former house in northern Vermont listed on Airbnb. Once we got over our shock—“Wait! That’s our house!”—we immediately made reservations to rent it for a family vacation. The new owners had known my parents and generously waived our rental fee upon realizing who we were. The online description—“rustic retreat”—brought back memories of countless family gatherings of summers past: taking long walks, swimming in the lake, eating local corn and blueberry pie. I remembered hanging out together on the deck that extended into my parents’ gentle, south-sloping meadow like a pier, appreciating the peaceful view of hay fields, spruce trees, mountains, and an ever-changing sky.
Methuen, MAThe Eagle-Tribune

Building a community connection in Methuen

METHUEN — When families in the city’s Arlington neighborhood need something done, they call Linda Soucy. After all, the Methuen native has been that area’s unofficial crime watchdog for the last 40 years, keeping an eye on what’s been going on in her Tenney Street back yard day after day.
Economynews4sanantonio.com

Moving company employee holds couple's furniture hostage

TAUNTON, Mass. (CNN Newsource) - A husband and wife ready to retire say their plans have been put on hold after their moving truck went missing. After raising children and grandchildren, John Simmons and his wife are finally fulfilling their longtime dream of moving to Florida. "Saturday came and went,...
Damariscotta, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Renuka O’Connell solo show at River Arts

River Arts in Damariscotta is hosting a solo show of Brunswick artist Renuka O’Connell’s work in the River Room. The show runs from Aug. 26 – Sept. 15. O’Connell’s work in paint, assembly, and embroidery has focused on our country’s racially biased systems that have specifically impacted black Americans as well as asylum seekers who arrive at our borders.
Boothbay Harbor, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Free I.D. program for all kids

The Missing Children Alert Program is having a fingerprint photo I.D. program free of charge at the Boothbay Harbor House of Pizza on Friday, Aug. 27, 1-2:30 p.m.The parent keeps the card with all information on it. In case the child should become missing every thing is at their fingertips. We also give the children coloring books with safety tips in the book. Free for all attending.
EconomyCrain's New York Business

Public Storage billionaire B. Wayne Hughes dies at 87

B. Wayne Hughes, who made his fortune founding pioneering companies in two separate corners of the real estate world, died at home on Wednesday at his horse farm in Kentucky, according to a statement. He was 87. Hughes was the founder of Public Storage, the largest self-storage company in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy