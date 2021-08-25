Connections
Jenny and Josh got married last weekend. It was not the wedding they had planned. COVID-19 intervened as it has for many. But, this event, though smaller than hoped for, was lovely. A gathering of family and a few friends, mostly from New Hampshire, put together a very special day that will long be remembered for its intimacy and delicate perfection. Recovering from a year of uncertainty has forced many of us to adjust plans, cancel travel and just plain explore new options.www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
