Police blotter

Naugatuck police recently filed the following charges:. David Balek, 43, of 54 Orange Terrace, West Haven, was charged Aug. 5 with fifth-degree larceny. Police reported on Aug. 5 the accused was arrested on an active arrest warrant at Waterbury Superior Court. Police reported the warrant was from an incident where the accused committed a larceny from Walmart on or about May 13, 2021. The accused was held to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on Aug. 5.