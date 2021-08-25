ARPA Grant Programs Aimed At Helping Wisconsin Communities Recover

Two grant programs aimed at helping Wisconsin communities build long-term economic recovery will be funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act – known as ARPA. $200 million will be available through the Neighborhood Investment Fund grant program. Local and tribal governments can use the money to deliver what are being called innovative public services. Another $50 million will come from the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment grant program. That money will be used to support access to healthcare for low-income, uninsured, and underserved communities.