101.9 The Rock

When Charlie Watts Surprised Neil Peart Backstage

By Corey Irwin
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 5 days ago
In 2003, Neil Peart came face-to-face with one of his idols, the Rolling Stones’ Charlie Watts. At first, the Rush drummer didn’t realize who was approaching him. “A short, older man stepped up to me, sticking out his hand and saying something I couldn't hear,” Peart recalled in his book Traveling Music : The Soundtrack to My Life and Times. “Thinking ‘Now who's this?’ I took out one of my ear monitors and said ‘Sorry, I couldn't hear you.’ He spoke again, smiling, ‘Hello, I'm Charlie Watts.’"

101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

