Report Shows Extent Of Illegal Foreign Fishing

fishgame.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOAA officials have released the 2021 Biennial Report to Congress on Improving International Fisheries Management, identifying 31 nations and entities for illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities and bycatch of protected marine life on the high seas, where nations lack conservation measures comparable to those of the United States. In it, NOAA also negatively certifies Mexico for continued IUU fishing activities, meaning Mexican fishing vessels will be denied entry into U.S. ports and Mexico could face import restrictions on fish and fish products.

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

