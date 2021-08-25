Cancel
Music

KK’s PRIEST Unleashes Official Video For “Raise Your Fists”

By Jason Price
iconvsicon.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKK’s PRIEST, the band comprised of renowned former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, along with bandmates Tony Newton, AJ Mills and Sean Elg. Is pleased to announce the release of the single and video “Raise Your Fists” off their forthcoming SERMONS OF THE SINNER, watch the video below.

David Ellefson
#Metal Music#Music Group#Explorer1 Music Group#Kk Downing#Heavy Metal Hall Of Fame#Hmhof#K K
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING On Decision To Call His New Band KK'S PRIEST: 'I Can't Let All Of Those Decades Just Be Flushed Down The Pan'

In a brand new interview with the "Rock 'N Talk Show", founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing once again elaborated on his decision to call his new band KK'S PRIEST, an obvious nod to his former group. His is joined in KK'S PRIEST by former JUDAS PRIEST singer Tim "Ripper" Owens, guitarist A.J. Mills (HOSTILE), bassist Tony Newton (VOODOO SIX) and drummer Sean Elg (DEATHRIDERS, CAGE).
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING: 'I Owe My Whole Life And My Whole Being To Heavy Metal'

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed his five-decade relationship with the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with El Cuartel Del Metal. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I owe everything — my whole life and my whole being — to metal. Because I was there at the very beginning when it didn't exist, and heavy rock didn't exist. Even rock didn't exist, really. We had rock and roll in the early '60s, but that was different; that was kind of Bill Haley and Elvis [Presley] and Chuck Berry. But we didn't have rock. We had blues, which turned into progressive blues, and that was great. There were so many great progressive blues bands. But we didn't seem to have the music that I really wanted more and more of. And so I set on the journey to try to be a part and create and assist as much as I could."
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

K.K. DOWNING Hopes KK'S PRIEST Album Will Encourage Musicians To Continue Playing Heavy Metal

Former JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is currently promoting the debut album from his new band KK'S PRIEST, discussed the future of the heavy metal genre during a brand new interview with Chile's Radio Futuro. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "The album 'Sermons Of The Sinner' is a big kind of message. There's things in there. We need to heed the warning that us dinosaurs… I'm actually gonna be 70 years old this year. And you never know what's gonna happen in life. And one thing's for sure, that we've had so many great decades of so many great bands with so much great music. And hopefully 'Sermons Of The Sinner', the album, can encourage young and old musicians alike to continue to write and play songs and play music like that. And hopefully we can go forward into the future and keep the music alive. Because one day all the people that played their very important parts in the '60s, the '70s and the '80s, we will no longer be here. And hopefully our music won't just be a page in the history book in the future; hopefully there'll be lots of bands. So let's see other bands, a new wave of heavy metal bands. I know there's lots of good bands down there in South America, Central America. So hopefully when the COVID disappears we'll have a new energy with lots of new bands and lots of great tours, making lots of great albums. And we can continue on from there and be as strong as ever."
MusicPosted by
106.3 The Buzz

Judas Priest Return to the Road: Set List and Video

Judas Priest returned to the road this past weekend for the first time since June 2019 when they headlined the 2021 Bloodstock Open Air festival, which took place at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, England. Included in the 22-track set were two songs Judas Priest had never performed live before: "Invader" and...
Rock Musiciconvsicon.com

BUTCHER BABIES Unleash “It’s Killin’ Time Baby (feat. Craig Mabbitt)” Single — Inspired By DC Comic’s LOBO

Heavy metal squad BUTCHER BABIES are ready to liven up the joint with their brand-new track “It’s Killin’ Time, Baby” featuring guest vocalist Craig Mabbitt (Escape The Fate). “From beginning to end, ‘killin’ time’ is a relentless groove-infused face melter that is guaranteed to give you bang-over,” shares guitarist HENRY FLURY. The single, out today, was inspired by the DC Comics character, Lobo, a heavy metal bounty hunter. It was recorded by Matt Good (From First To Last) and will be featured on their upcoming self-released EP alongside recently released singles “Last Dance,” “Yorktown,” “Sleeping With The Enemy” and “Bottom of a Bottle (ft. Andy James).”
MusicKerrang

Behemoth’s Nergal announces new Me And That Man album

What’s Nergal from Behemoth done with his time over lockdown? Loads of yoga, if you look at his Instagram. Also: working on new music. A follow-up to Behemoth’s awesome 2018 album I Loved You At Your Darkest remains elusive, but in the meantime, he’s announced details of the third LP from his dark country band, Me And That Man. And the cast list is, as ever, huge.
Rock MusicPosted by
Q 105.7

Did Metallica Poach Parts of ‘Enter Sandman’ From Other Artists?

There’s little debate that “Enter Sandman” is not only one of the most popular songs in the Metallica catalog, but could be singlehandedly responsible for launching the metal titans into the mainstream. Yet while its simplistic opening riff and bedtime prayer breakdown are synonymous with the group, speculation has persisted over the years that their origins might not be as organic as fans have been led to believe.
MusicMetalSucks

Video: Dude Assembles Leaked Megadeth Riffs Into a Full Song

Shawn McNair, a huge Megadeth fan and avid MetalSucks reader, is just as excited for Megadeth’s upcoming album, The Sick, The Dying, and The Dead, as a lot of you. Megadeth mega-main-man Dave Mustaine has let a few brief previews of riffs peek through his recent Cameo videos, but those are just quick snippets, and Shawn got impatient… so he took matters into his own hands.
Rock MusicRevolver

See Judas Priest Reunite With Glenn Tipton at First Show in Over 2 Years

Stock up on classic Judas Priest vinyl, merch and more — including a 2LP Revolver-exclusive vinyl variant of Halford's Resurrection — over in our shop. Judas Priest are back to living after midnight. Over the weekend, the heavy metal pioneers returned to the stage for the first time in over two years at the Bloodstock Open Air festival in the U.K., and longtime guitarist Glenn Tipton even made a special appearance during the encore.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Motionless In White unleash “Timebomb” music video

Motionless In White have unleashed a music video for the new song “Timebomb,” directed by Logan Beaver. “We are really excited to release a new piece of music to bridge the gap between all of the COVID downtime and our next record coming in 2022. ‘Timebomb’ felt like a great stand-alone track to touch on the heavier side of the band and to give fans something to headbang to during our return to touring this September. It feels so good to be getting back to work, and ‘Timebomb’ feels like a perfect way to celebrate the ‘next normal.'”
Musicloudersound.com

Royal Blood release thunderous cover of Metallica's Sad But True

Royal Blood share their thunderously fuzzy cover of Metallica's Sad But True for The Blacklist, while Gooodnight, Texas release a folk rock rendition of Of Wolf And Man. As Metallica prepare for the release of their 30th anniversary reissue of The Black Album, we're treated to yet another door on the band's sonic advent calendar as they share a bevy of covers and previously-unheard recordings.
MusicYour EDM

Lady Gaga & Elton John To Release “Hardcore Drum and Bass” Track

Lady Gaga released her sixth studio album, Chromatica, in May last year, bringing in a large assortment of dance music artists to produce or write on the tracks. And though Elton John isn’t a dance music artist by any means, the two seem to want to continue in that spirit with a rework of “Sine From Above,” their collaboration from the album.
Musicmetalinjection

Bootleg Footage of JUDAS PRIEST's Entire Bloodstock 2021 Set Posted

Kudos to the brave soul who stood there and taped this entire awesome Judas Priest set from their return to the stage this weekend to celebrate their 50th anniversary at Bloodstock Festival. And, of course, condolences to the people behind the cameraman having to watch through a phone screen. Part 1 above, part 2 and three below.
MusicRevolver

Hear We're Wolves' Sleek Cover of Avenged Sevenfold's "Unholy Confessions"

We're Wolves are a Florida metalcore band who've already racked up a significant following despite not releasing a full-length album of their own yet. They have a few singles of their own out in the world, but the band are currently most known for their well-liked covers by bands like Limp Bizkit, Disturbed, Slipknot, Atreyu, Drowning Pool and more.

Comments / 0

