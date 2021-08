Tottenham midfielder Moussa Sissoko has signed a two-year contract with WatfordThe 32-year-old, who represented France at Euro 2020, joins the Hornets in a deal worth around £3million.Sissoko had two years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was not part of new boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and is yet to feature this season.He joined Spurs in 2016 as their club-record signing following a £30million move from Newcastle and has played 202 times, scoring five goals.The box-to-box midfielder played an integral role in helping the club to the Champions League final in 2018-19 while he was also...