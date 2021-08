Sound on 🔊 it’s the little dice for me 🎲 launching 8/13 @ 10am pst! #fyp #halloween #halloweentiktok #candle #candlemaking #spooky. OK, hear us out: Bath & Body Works has cool Halloween candles, but there are countless homemade candles that are even more festive. Apart from the creativity behind these DIY masterpieces, watching them come to life is more than half of the fun! Leave it to TikTok to be home to some of not only the best candle-making videos but also the best Halloween-themed candles. Our favorite part is that you can watch the candle-makers in action, then shop the exact candle you want from their sites. If you're looking to deck your house with thrills this season, check out these frighteningly cool creations from TikTok ahead, and prepare to be mesmerized.