Nampa, ID

Robertson, Sandow appointed to St. Luke’s leadership positions

By IBR Staff
idahobusinessreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials at St. Luke’s Health System have announced two new appointments to key leadership positions at the organization’s medical centers in Meridian and Nampa. Misty Robertson, DNP, RN, FACHE has been named chief operating officer/chief nursing officer (COO/CNO) serving St. Luke’s Nampa medical center. Her first day is Aug. 30. Robertson joins St. Luke’s from Gillette, Wyoming where she served as chief nursing officer for Campbell County Health, a 90-bed acute care hospital. She has spent more than a decade serving in nursing leadership, primarily in critical-access and community health care settings in the western United States. Robertson is a champion of quality, having accumulated three Qualis Awards of Excellence and in her most recent position, a Regional Level III Baldrige Excellence Award. She also believes strongly in St. Luke’s community-focused mission and appreciates that the Nampa medical center leaders have traditionally been very connected to the community. Robertson is eager to apply her experience and education to the new position. An Idaho native, Robertson is excited to have the opportunity to return to and serve the area where she grew up.

