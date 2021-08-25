Brundage Mountain announces new executive chef, 3 key team members

Rory Allen kind of fell into restaurant and chef life by accident. When he was younger, Allen took a dishwasher job in Bellingham, the only job he could find at the time, to get out of Spokane. But after working around and taking in the aromas of good food every day, he decided he wanted to learn how to make that food himself. After 10 years away, Allen returned to Spokane curious to see what opportunities were available to him in his hometown's culinary scene. Today, he loves being immersed in Spokane's restaurant culture and enjoys creative freedom in the Remedy Kitchen & Tavern, where he recently came aboard as executive chef.