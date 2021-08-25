Missy Elliott: I feel like an outsider

Doja Cat is embracing her imperfections to the fullest. In a new feature she speaks with Missy Elliott to discuss her rise to fame and more. The Los Angeles, California native recently spoke to the Rap legend in-depth for the newest issue of Interview Magazine. The two performers talked about Doja’s artistry which admittedly has come under question the Hip-Hop community. “When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.’”