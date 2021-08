Subscribe to Berkeley Voices. Berkeley Voices episodes. Berkeley News writer Kara Manke discusses a new UC Berkeley report that shows how allowing lightning fires to burn in Yosemite’s Illilouette Creek Basin recreated a lost — and more resilient — forest ecosystem. She spoke with Scott Stephens, a professor of environmental science, policy and management at Berkeley and co-director of Berkeley Forests. “We can’t just allow wildfire to manage our landscapes,” Stephens told Manke. “If we don’t change it in 10 or 20 years, the forest ecosystems are going to change right in front of our eyes, and we’re just going to be passengers.”