Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Charlie Jane Anders and Becky Chambers on the Power of Storytelling (and Tea!)

By Tor Presents: Voyage Into Genre
Literary Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTor Books, in partnership with Literary Hub, presents Voyage Into Genre! Every other Wednesday, join host Drew Broussard for conversations with Tor authors discussing their new books, the future, and the future of genre. Oh, and maybe there’ll be some surprises along the way…. *. ITINERARY: August 25, 2021. Charlie...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Camus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Nonfiction Books#The Power Of Storytelling#Tor Books#Literary Hub#Stardust House Creative
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TV ShowsSFGate

Book World: Let's talk about science fiction and fantasy books that would make for great TV

Ah, the golden age of television. Complex plots, multiple characters, prestige TV that looks and feels like ... books! Many great shows are based on science fiction and fantasy novels, from old classics like "The Tripods" and "Buck Rogers" to today's "The Handmaid's Tale" and N.K. Jemisin's upcoming "Inheritance" trilogy adaptation. Join us as we look at some titles that we think would also make for great TV.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Hook, Line, and Sinker: What Makes a Book an Absorbing Read?

We’ve all been there: bleary-eyed, sipping a cup of coffee with a story stuck in your head like a song, an after-effect of having spent the greater part of the night reading a book. It’s not your fault, of course. Some books refuse to be put down. It does make me wonder, though: what makes a book absorbing?
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

Billy Summers by Stephen King review – his best book in years

No matter what he writes, Stephen King will always be considered a horror novelist. It’s unavoidable now; he is responsible for too many of the fantastical nightmares that prowl popular culture. Yet in his latest novel, Billy Summers, there are no supernatural shades whatsoever (save a late Easter egg reference to a certain haunted hotel). Instead, he is in full noir mode, with a modest tale of an assassin on the requisite one-last-job-before-he’s-out. It meanders, it pays only the scantest regard to the rules of narrative structure, it indulges gladly in both casual stereotyping and naked political point-scoring. And it’s his best book in years.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mental_Floss

5 Terrifying Stories by Ray Bradbury

Though Ray Bradbury is most often associated with the gentler frights of Something Wicked This Way Comes and The Halloween Tree, his catalog of nearly 600 short stories includes a few entries that could rattle the most jaded horror fan. From a homicidal infant to a man who gleefully dismembers his own adolescent daughter, here are five Bradbury stories that are not for the faint of heart.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night, Jaime Cortez’s Gordo, Billie Jean King’s All In, and Frances Wilson’s Burning Man all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del...
Books & Literaturecreativeboom.com

Michael Elliot on the five books that showed him the power of storytelling

With storytelling in mind, Michael has worked for brands such as Mercedes Benz, Virgin Atlantic and Ford, crafting commercials, short films, and everything in-between. He has an extraordinary talent to take enormous amounts of media, footage and content and fashion it into a compelling story that can be told in less than 60 seconds. That's no easy feat, as anyone in the film industry will testify.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Meng Jin Reads an Excerpt from Her Story “In the Event”

Storybound is a radio theater program designed for the podcast age. Hosted by Jude Brewer and with original music composed for each episode, the podcast features the voices of today’s literary icons reading their essays, poems, and fiction. On the twelfth episode of the fourth season, Meng Jin reads an...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

WATCH: Amy E. Wallen on the Complicated Role of Memory in Memoir

Authors in the Tent is a filmed series of interviews with established and emerging authors conducted in a tent Ona Russell purchased during the pandemic. Inspired by Boccaccio’s Decameron and the 1001 Arabian Nights, the tent—elemental, ancient, and ubiquitous—serves as a magical backdrop for literary conversation. In the last episode,...
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

Reader recommended book: 'The Uninvited' by Dorothy Macardle

Originally published in 1942 and republished in 2015 by Tramp Press, this Irish novel is one of the most engrossing books I've read this year. Macardle's writing style — imaginative, fresh, descriptive — was the initial attraction for me. The story soon became the stronger current, however, as I followed a brother and sister who impulsively buy an uninhabited house on the coast of Devon at a suspiciously low price and begin the process of fashioning lives that are more creative and satisfying than the ones they've left behind in London.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Katie Crouch in Praise of the Not-Perfectly-Plotted Novel

Katie Crouch is the guest. Her latest novel Embassy Wife is out now from Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Katie Crouch: Honestly, in every single novel—I guess it’s my fourth literary novel—it always solves itself. It comes to the subconscious. If I do the work of really knowing these characters and really giving them human needs and things that they want, then the story solves itself at the end. I’ve been comparing it recently—I teach creative writing—to songwriting. We’ll listen to pop songs, stanza refrain, stanza refrain, and then there’s the bridge. And the bridge, that’s where your novel has to really sing. It has to either be plot, like something surprising happens, or maybe you bring a new character or you change point of view. If you don’t have a perfectly plotted novel, that’s okay. If you just do something really amazing there, you have a really good bridge, people aren’t going to notice.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Remarkable Black Lesbian Fiction Books To Add To Your TBR

Black lesbian fiction was a result of the feminist movement of the 1960s and ’70s. Black authors and activists were highly dissatisfied with how Black women and their issues were represented. So, they took things into their own hands and amplified the voices of Black women by incorporating intersectional feminism into their works.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

Book review: Take this 'Wayward' journey

For readers of a certain age, “Wayward” by Dana Spiotta should come with a Tipper Gore advisory sticker. The sticker should read: “Please be warned that this book contains themes that might discomfit readers who are over 50 with teenage children and a parent or parents in their 80s and wake up each morning beneath a suffocating cloud of existential dread. This advisory should be heeded despite the compelling narrative and immense talents of its author. Failure to heed this warning may result in curling up into the fetal position and uncontrollable sobbing.”
Books & LiteratureMcSweeney's

Short Conversations with Poets

Yusef Komunyakaa has a gift for naming unexpected likenesses, and also a gift for endings, and the two things converge in a poem like “Bedazzled”:. Breathes on a thorny leaf. Before the new wasp breaks. Free, they are one. No longer. Fat on death’s fugacity,. By tomorrow afternoon. It will...
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

McNally Jackson is publishing gorgeous new paperback editions of overlooked classics.

This morning, in a press release, Sarah McNally of McNally Jackson announced the launch of McNally Editions, a new paperback reprint series “devoted to hidden gems.”. “As any bookseller knows, recommending books is the most rewarding part of our job—especially when you get to take the reader off the beaten path, and bring a favorite book out of obscurity,” McNally wrote. “To me these discoveries, and rediscoveries, are what book culture is all about.”
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Jose Hernandez Diaz on the Surrealism of Prose Poetry

Jose Hernandez Diaz speaks to managing editor Emily Everett about his poem “Ode to a California Neck Tattoo,” which appears in The Common’s spring issue. In this conversation, Jose talks about finding his way to prose poetry, initially drawn in by its casual language and style. He also discusses the process of editing and revising poetry, his interest in the surreal, and what it’s like writing from a first generation point of view.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Finding Literary Spaces Amid the Intensity of New Motherhood

In the year and odd months since I gave birth to my first baby, in the early days of 2020s panic and isolation, I read books at a breakneck speed. I unsubscribed from every podcast that reported the bad news outside and instead requested as many audiobooks from my local public library as my card allowed. I listened all day as I made freezer meals and put together the baby’s crib, then read a paper book when I finally sat down to rest.
Books & Literatureadafruit.com

From NPR: These Books Should Have Been On Our Original 2011 Sci Fi And Fantasy List

I’m a sucker for a literary round-up — I think the experience of scrolling through one is the perfect blend of ego and anticipation; patting myself on the back for seeing a book I’ve read and feeling true excitement for future-me who now has so many fun books ahead. This now updated list from NPR is definitely a good one. I must personally applaud the inclusion of Zamyatin’s We, which, published in 1924, offers one of the earliest and best examples of sci-fi world building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy