Annual Right To Life Banquet Scheduled For September 27

On September 20, 2021, Backpacks For Life will be hosting their Fifth Annual Golf Outing in Wayne, NJ. The golf outing is one of Backpacks For Life’s tentpole fundraiser events that occurs annually in an effort to spread awareness about veteran homelessness and their mission to serve the veteran community. Last year’s event was cancelled after a handful of rescheduling attempts due to COVID-19. The outing is presented by the founding sponsors of the event, three local New Jersey businesses, Biltmore Tuxedos, Sal Lauretta for Men and DSM.