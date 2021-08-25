Cancel
Annual Right To Life Banquet Scheduled For September 27

By Staff Report
News Now Warsaw
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTIMES UNION REPORTS – Right to Life of North Central Indiana’s annual Legacy of Life banquet will be Sept. 27. Keynote speaker will be David Bereit. Bereit previously started and led the global 40 Days for Life through its first decade. His work has been featured in nearly every major media outlet including coverage on CNN, ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox News, HBO, hundreds of radio programs and over 100 newspapers, including The New York Times, The Washington Post and USA Today, according to a news release from Right to Life.

