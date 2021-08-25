Cancel
Music

Missy Elliott: I feel like an outsider

By Celebretainment
hazard-herald.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissy Elliott has "never felt like [she's] fit in". The 50-year-old rap star is widely seen as a pioneer within the music industry, but Missy has admitted to feeling like something of an outsider in the business. Missy - who first appeared on the music scene as part of the...

Missy Elliott
#Outsider#Music Industry#Lash
Entertainment
Social Media
Super Bowl
Music
Celebrities
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Missy Elliot’s “She’s A Bitch” Rap Video Cost $2 Million To Make

Rap legend Missy Elliot has been crowned an artist “ahead of time” for a reason. She’s notorious for her revolutionary and futuristic music videos, changing the look and feel of rap videos forever. Now the HipHop legend has decided to share a behind-the-scenes look at her iconic 1999 “She’s A B***h” music video. The futuristic video has gone down in history as one of the most expensive rap videos of all time. It cost around $2 million to make. Clearly, the budget doesn’t matter when it comes to a Missy Elliot.
CelebritiesBillboard

Missy Elliott Shows How Much She Adores Prince With Purple Hair

Missy Elliott is showing love to Prince by showing off her new purple mane. The legendary artist herself rocked her new lavender locks with two front braids and purple eyeliner to complement the entire look while dancing along to the lyrics "Until the end of time, I'll be there for you" from "Adore," from Prince's 1987 Billboard 200 top 10 double album Sign "O" the Times.
Musicokcheartandsoul.com

Doja Cat and Missy Elliott bond over their artistry and growth as performers

Doja Cat‘s “Kiss Me More” collaboration with SZA is a certified summer smash, but in a new interview with Missy Elliott, the 25-year-old opened up about balancing her authentic self and her exploding popularity. Speaking to the “Lose Control” rapper for Interview magazine, Doja reflected on her start in music...
CelebritiesNewsday

Lizzo gets support from Cardi B, Missy Elliott after teary video

Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Missy Elliott defended Lizzo over the weekend after the singer-rapper posted a tearful video in response to internet trolls attacking her with gratuitous racist and body-shaming snipes. "When you stand up for yourself they claim your [sic] problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear...
Musicat40.com

Doja Cat Gets Real With Missy Elliott About Rap Skills: 'I Could Be Better'

Doja Cat continues her takeover on the latest cover of Interview Magazine, where the superstar confided to Missy Elliott about her rap skills. In the interview, which was released on Tuesday (August 24), the chart-topper confessed that when it comes to rap, "[she] could be better." "I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways,” she told Elliott. “But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, 'Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on."
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Missy Elliott ‘didn’t know what was hot’ before debut album

Missy Elliott “didn’t know what was hot” before she released her debut album. The 50-year-old star has revealed that she didn’t listen to the radio or watch music videos prior to releasing ‘Supa Dupa Fly’ in 1997. Missy – who worked with acclaimed producer Timbaland on the record – shared:...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Aaliyah Remembered By Missy Elliott As Estate Announces Singer's "MTV Diary"

Fans have been celebrating the life and legacy of Aaliyah today (August 25), the 20th anniversary of her death. On August 25, 2001, Aaliyah and her team were leaving the Bahamas after filming the music video to her hit single "Rock the Boat," and not long after the charter plane took off, it crash-landed. Nine people would lose their lives on that flight, including a hairstylist, a record executive, and a publicist. The pilot was also reportedly found to be under the influence and the tragedy has been one that has continued to reverberate throughout the industry for two decades.
MusicHipHopDX.com

Missy Elliott Gives Rap Advice To A Self-Critical Doja Cat

Doja Cat has exploded over the last few years with hit singles such as “Say So” and “Kiss Me More,” along with three studio albums under her belt. However, she still feels like she needs to work on her lyrical abilities. During an Interview Magazine conversation with a trailblazer before...
Los Angeles, CAtheboxhouston.com

Doja Cat Details Her Rise To Fame With Missy Elliott In New Interview

Doja Cat is embracing her imperfections to the fullest. In a new feature she speaks with Missy Elliott to discuss her rise to fame and more. The Los Angeles, California native recently spoke to the Rap legend in-depth for the newest issue of Interview Magazine. The two performers talked about Doja’s artistry which admittedly has come under question the Hip-Hop community. “When it comes to rap I could be better. I think everybody feels that way with their own art, in all kinds of ways. But I see all these incredibly talented rappers around me, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, I’m doing pop, but I should focus on my pen now more than ever.’ I’m good, and I can be funny and charming, and I can do little punchlines here and there, but I need to talk about my life more, and about what’s going on.’”
Celebritiesokcheartandsoul.com

Cardi B, Missy Elliott and more rally behind Lizzo following racist attacks

Lizzo opened up in a tearful video Sunday about the abuse she’s received following the release of “Rumors,” her latest single that features Cardi B. Talking to fans via a 13-minute Instagram Live, which is now on YouTube, the Grammy winner battled tears as she detailed the racist and sexist attacks that made her “hurt so hard.”
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Ari Lennox Hits the Studio with Missy Elliott

Ari Lennox is linking up with legends left and right as she continues work on her sophomore album. Because fresh from hitting the studio with Babyface, the ‘BMO’ singer has joined forces with Songwriters Hall of Famer Missy Elliott. Full story below…. Moments ago on social media, Elliott shared a...
InternetHuffingtonPost

Missy Elliott’s Career Advice Is The Best Thing Going On Twitter

Over the past 30 years, pioneering rapper-songwriter-producer Missy Elliott has built a legacy of monumental hits, including “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly),” “Work It” and “Get Ur Freak On,” that moved music and pop culture forward. It’s no surprise, then, that Elliott approaches her tweets with the same inventive wit...
Musicenergy941.com

Missy Elliott Says She Wants To Collaborate With BTS

Fans have taken to Twitter to make a request. They want to see a collaboration between Missy Elliott and BTS. Missy responded, of course, that would be their call. I’m down for sure. This Friday BTS is dropping their remix of Butter with Megan Thee Stallion.
MusicKXLY

Doja Cat: I’m a huge hermit

Doja Cat is a “huge hermit”. The 25-year-old rap star – who has shot to international fame over recent years – admits she doesn’t really enjoy going out very much. Asked if people approach her when she’s out, Doja said: “People do, but it’s not that often. And also, I’m a huge hermit. I don’t want to leave my house.”

