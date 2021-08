KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Children’s Hospital unveiled a new life-size sculpture Tuesday. The bronze sculpture, which sits at the corner of Vine Street and Jasper Street, depicts six children and a mother with her baby. The art piece was created by Josh Diedrich and funded through the Bronson Health Foundation. It was dedicated Aug. 24 in memory of John Polzin, a former foundation board member who died in 2017.