Grand Rapids, MI

Sentence next for man who says he plotted to kidnap governor

By DAVID EGGERT, ED WHITE - Associated Press
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A judge in Michigan will hand down the first sentence to a man who admits he plotted to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin is one of six people charged in federal court. He's the only one to plead guilty so far. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison term Wednesday, a recommendation that would be even longer if not for Garbin's cooperation with investigators. The FBI last October said it broke up a scheme to kidnap Whitmer by anti-government extremists who were upset over her coronavirus restrictions. Garbin says the six men trained at his property near Luther, Michigan, constructing a “shoot house” to resemble Whitmer’s vacation home and assaulting it with firearms.

