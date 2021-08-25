Cancel
College Sports

2021 Duke Football Position Preview: Offensive Line

By Adam Rowe
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuke's Offensive Line has grown up right before fans' eyes, with Jacob Monk and Casey Holman holding down the outside tackle spots the last two years and Jack Wohlabaugh returning for his sixth collegiate season this Fall. And with just two newcomers in the 2021 recruiting class, the coaching staff opted instead to add talent through the transfer portal en masse to boost the physicality and experience level of the overall group.

David Cutcliffe
#Duke Football#Recruiting#Pittsburgh#American Football#Left And Right Tackle#Guard#Offensive Line Coach#All American#Addison Penn#Center To Tackle
