Edelman UK names ESG chief

By John Harrington
prweek.com
 5 days ago

Olivier Lebleu, who has nearly 30 years of experience in financial services, joins as head of ESG, Edelman Smithfield, on 1 September. Lebleu was most recently senior director, EMEA, at the CFA Institute, the global not-for-profit group that aims to promote ethics, education and professional excellence in the global investment industry. He led the institutional team there, liaising with investment firms, asset owners, regulators and academic institutions across the region.

