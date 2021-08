Poland has become the first country in Europe to end its evacuations from Afghanistan, making it one of the first Western countries to put an end to operations helping people leave the country following the Taliban takeover.Marcin Przydacz, a Polish deputy foreign minister, said that Poland had evacuated its last group, reasoning that the lives of Polish soldiers and diplomats could not continue to be risked.He explained: “We cannot risk the lives of our diplomats and of our soldiers any longer.”Mr Przydacz has said that a number of Polish troops will remain in Afghanistan for a short time to wrap...