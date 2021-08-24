Central Florida school to close for rest of week due to COVID-19

CELEBRATION, Fla. - A K-8 school in Central Florida has to close for the rest of the week due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, its school district said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted multiple students, teachers, and staff members at Celebration K-8 during this past week," the Osceola County School District said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the Osceola School District has decided to move all students and teachers at Celebration K-8 to digital learning through TEAMS starting Wednesday, August 25, through Friday, August 27."