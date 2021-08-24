Chances increase for systems to potentially develop into next named storms

Scientists from the University of Georgia Skidaway Institute of Oceanography and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are working together to operate a team of uncrewed marine vehicles to improve hurricane forecasts. Autonomous underwater vehicles, or “gliders,” operated by UGA Skidaway Institute, are working in conjunction with NOAA-operated Saildrone Explorers travelling on the ocean surface. Working together, the two types of drones are able to monitor ocean conditions around and within storms, from the atmosphere down to the sea floor. They will provide hurricane forecasters with a rich data set to use to improve hurricane forecasts.