XRP/USD – Daily Chart. Today’s daily chart shows that the XRP/USD trade converges at a higher trading zone. The line at 1.20 has been witnessing series of ups and downs over a couple of days’ sessions. The 14-day SMA trend-line is above the 50-day SMA trend-line as the bullish trend-line drew over them too closely, positioned at the level mentioned earlier. The Stochastic Oscillators have traveled southbound to touch the range-line of 20. That indicates some losses in the upside momentum of the crypto economy are featuring on a lighter note.