Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

How Nuzai Network makes a revolution with NFTs

CoinTelegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat did we know about nonfungible tokens a couple of years ago? Perhaps you could create a weird digital image and possibly earn a couple of dollars. Today, the reality of NFTs is that Grimes sold $6 million worth of digital artworks and that being famous or talented could guarantee you wealth now. But what if we told you that blockchain technology may become an opportunity for solutions to real problems — such as fighting against animal testing and cruelty?

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Pharmaceuticals#Nuzai Network#Nft#Navs#Ifaw#Nzi#Ifav#Wwf#Cellstandard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
MilitaryCoinTelegraph

US Air Force prioritizes blockchain security with new Constellation Network contract

A blockchain-based initiative from the United States Air Force will employ Constellation's Hypergraph Network to provide data security with the Department of Defense’s commercial partners. In a Thursday announcement, Constellation said it had been working with Kinnami Software Corporation to develop an end-to-end data security solution using blockchain encryption and...
Engineeringbeincrypto.com

Why You Should Be Part of Nuzai Network’s Revolutionary AR Technology

You may think that non-fungible tokens are Nyan Cat gif sold for 600.000 dollars, a single LeBron James’s highlight, or thousands of pixel images that can’t be used or touched or hung on the wall. But what if we tell you that it should not be like this and that blockchain can make a visible difference in real life and solve tremendous planet’s problems?
Businesssiliconangle.com

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego raises $13M

Israeli connected-home experience startup Veego Software Ltd. said today it has raised $13 million in new funding to enhance its machine learning models. Magenta Venture Partners led the Series A round. Other investors included State of Mind Ventures, Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH, North First Ventures and Amdocs Ventures. Founded...
InternetMySanAntonio

Why chatbots are the future of supply chains

Today's economy could not be understood without supply chains. These networks comprise the entire set of activities necessary for the end consumer to purchase a product or service. Supply chains involve different economic actors and some are more complex than others; In other words, due to the nature of the...
Economywraltechwire.com

Your startup needs a product engineer – immediately

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Who’s in charge of building your company’s product?. Unless you’re flying solo, there are probably multiple answers to this question. But that’s changing. The role of “product” within almost all industries is trending toward less emphasis on product management and product marketing, and more towards using technology and data to determine everything from what we’re building to how we’re selling it.
Softwarepharmaceutical-technology.com

Dataiku Releases New Enterprise Tools to Democratize AI

Concept: NY’s enterprise AI and ML platform operator Dataiku has expanded its efforts to make AI accessible to the ordinary business user with an upgrade that allows users to perform what-if simulations of AI models to see how changes to the data they are based on would impact them. The aim, according to the startup, is to make it easier for business analysts to experiment with AI models based on machine learning algorithms that they can develop with the help of a data scientist team.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How To Create A Quantum Bayesian Network

Do you want to get started with Quantum Machine Learning? Have a look at Hands-On Quantum Machine Learning With Python. In my weekly quantum machine learning challenge, I asked a simple question: “Can a student solve the challenge?”. In this post, I want to show you how to answer this...
Technologyhumanresourcestoday.com

The Remote Work Revolution: Navigating the Transition to Remote & Hybrid Work

The post-pandemic world has businesses divided. While the more “traditional” organizations are pushing for a full return to the office, it’s clear that the majority of people-first organizations will adopt a hybrid or 100% remote environment, giving their employees choice and flexibility to work in the way that’s best for them.
Technologylifewire.com

How to Change the Network on Your Chromecast

This article explains how to change the Wi-Fi network on a Chromecast, including useful tips for solving issues with Chromecast Wi-Fi connections. When you set up your Chromecast for the first time, part of the setup process connects the Chromecast to your Wi-Fi. If you get a new router, move, or change your Wi-Fi settings, you’ll need to change the network on your Chromecast. There is no option to change the network directly, so this process requires you to have the Chromecast forget your network and then set it up again.
Small Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Clearpay Introduces Merchant Analytics Solution Clearpay iQ

an established Buy Now, Pay Later payments platform (known as Afterpay (ASX: APT) outside the UK/Europe), has launched its new merchant analytics solution, Clearpay iQ. With this new tool, brands are able to gain access to customer-centric analytics in order assist with optimizing investment and fueling growth. The Clearpay...
TechnologyTechCrunch

Companies betting on data must value people as much as AI

Those working with data may have heard a different rendition of the 80-20 rule: A data scientist spends 80% of their time at work cleaning up messy data as opposed to doing actual analysis or generating insights. Imagine a 30-minute drive expanded to two-and-a-half hours by traffic jams, and you’ll get the picture.
Computersstackoverflow.blog

Podcast 367: Building a better developer platform

No, we're not putting a paywall on the community. We chat with Stack Overflow’s CEO about the close of the Prosus acquisition and how the deal helps us empower our global community to develop technology through collective knowledge. We also discuss what our Reach and Relevance business means for you.
Softwaredataversity.net

How Augmented Analytics Will Change the Analytics and BI Workflow

Click to learn more about author Kaycee Lai. As analyst and journalist Bernard Marr put it, “Without data scientists on staff or available to interpret data and turn the intel into solid business activity, the benefits of data could remain unlocked.” Augmented analytics promises to improve the ability of organizations to derive benefits from data by:
Beauty & Fashioncryptopotato.com

Xfinite’s Mzaalo dApp Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Ecosystem

Mumbai, India, August 23rd, 2021. Xfinite’s Mzaalo platform, a video streaming application in the gamified video and entertainment ecosystem has announced the launch of a blockchain based reward ecosystem which provides consumers with cashbacks, celebrity experiences, and rewards across 600+ established brands. Mzaalo has a unique proposition where users are...
ComputersDigital Trends

A.I. is leading a chip design revolution, and it’s only just getting started

For decades, constant innovation in the world of semiconductor chip design has made processors faster, more efficient, and easier to produce. Artificial intelligence (A.I.) is leading the next wave of innovation, trimming the chip design process from years to months by making it fully autonomous. Google, Nvidia, and others have...
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Permission.io Debuts Nodes on Google Cloud Marketplace

a provider of permission-based digital advertising, today announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test, and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

How to Easily Draw Neural Network Architecture Diagrams

Using the no-code diagrams.net tool to showcase your deep learning models with diagram visualizations. As we work with increasingly complex neural networks, the architecture can grow into something difficult to comprehend and digest. And when we want to explain these architectures to technical and non-technical audiences, the usual model summary...
MusicCoinTelegraph

3LAU introduces blockchain music platform Royal with $16M raise

Electronic dance music producer and DJ Justin Blau, better known by his stage name 3LAU, has officially announced the launch of a blockchain-based music investment platform Royal. The announcement comes in conjunction with the platform raising $16 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Paradigm and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy