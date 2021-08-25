How Nuzai Network makes a revolution with NFTs

This article explains how to change the Wi-Fi network on a Chromecast, including useful tips for solving issues with Chromecast Wi-Fi connections. When you set up your Chromecast for the first time, part of the setup process connects the Chromecast to your Wi-Fi. If you get a new router, move, or change your Wi-Fi settings, you’ll need to change the network on your Chromecast. There is no option to change the network directly, so this process requires you to have the Chromecast forget your network and then set it up again.