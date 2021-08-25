Life Sciences Investor Harry Hoffman named to Vyriad, Inc. Board of Directors
Harry is a highly regarded Life Sciences Investor, previously served as CIO and Treasurer to Mayo Clinic. ROCHESTER, Minn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors.massachusettsnewswire.com
