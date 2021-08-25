Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Life Sciences Investor Harry Hoffman named to Vyriad, Inc. Board of Directors

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Harry is a highly regarded Life Sciences Investor, previously served as CIO and Treasurer to Mayo Clinic. ROCHESTER, Minn. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Vyriad, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing oncolytic virus therapies to treat a wide range of cancers, today announced the appointment of leading life sciences investor Harry Hoffman to the Company’s board of directors.

massachusettsnewswire.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Mayo Clinic#Life Sciences Investor#Vyriad Inc#Cio#Company#The Endowment Board#The American Red Cross#Tiff#The Ronald Mcdonald House#The Vyriad Board#The University Of Miami#Regeneron#Regn#Vsv#Copr#News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
SportsPosted by
CNN

Jacques Rogge, former IOC president, dies at 79

(CNN) — Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge has died at the age of 79, the organization announced Sunday. Rogge served as president from 2001 to 2013, overseeing three summer Games and three winter Games, as well as creating the Youth Olympics. "First and foremost, Jacques loved sport and...
EducationPosted by
CNN

Fauci: School Covid-19 vaccine mandates are a 'good idea'

(CNN) — Mandating Covid-19 vaccines for children to attend school in person is a "good idea" due to a strong benefit-risk ratio, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. "I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."
GolfPosted by
The Associated Press

Patrick Cantlay delivers clutch putting for signature win

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — No one ever questioned that Patrick Cantlay had the chops to be among golf’s elite. What he might have lacked in number of PGA Tour victories, he made for it with the way he won or the field he beat. His victory Sunday in the BMW Championship — the fifth of his career and his PGA Tour-leading third of the season — was a little of each.

Comments / 0

Community Policy