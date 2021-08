The region can expect a quiet, clear, and breezy start to the day before a cold front passes through this afternoon bringing even windier weather to most of Northcentral Washington. Winds will be breezy across the Wenatchee Valley and Columbia Basin and strongest for the western portion of the Basin and along the Cascades. The winds could also bring some localized blowing dust to recently disturbed fields mainly in the Moses Lake and Ritzville areas. There is a red flag warning and critical fire watch today from noon to 9:00 p.m. Weather forecast today will be sunny and windy with northwest winds 10-20 mph and gusty with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s.