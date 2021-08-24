Lois Elaine Propeck, 73

Lois Elaine Propeck, age 73, of Loogootee, Illinois passed away at 7:08 a.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family. The memorial service will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Pagel Funeral Homes in St. Elmo, Illinois. Cory Hartz will be officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Old Loogootee Cemetery at a later date. Memorials will go to Zion Lutheran Church or donor’s choice.