Greetings, friends, and welcome to Week 21 of the Fantasy Baseball Quick Grades. We’ve reached the point where you need to be viewing your rosters as week-to-week decisions. There is no longer time to wait for players to turn things around or perform to their expected statistics. At this point, they are either performing or they aren’t. That may mean having to make some difficult decisions in redraft leagues, especially in H2H formats. But that’s ok. That’s why we have weekly grades.