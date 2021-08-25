Cancel
MOVIES: Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe - Origins - Review

By Milo MJ
spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArriving in the UK later than its original US release, Robert Schwentke’s Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins is a cluttered, franchise-starter that stalls before it can truly get going, making the same mistake that the 2017 Mummy remake did in that it spends too much time in setting up an established universe without really giving you any reason to keep watching. Schwentke’s track record is spotty at best – the Divergent films are something of a weak link in the myriad of teenage dystopias that occupied the previous decade, and whilst the cast on paper is full of promise with the likes of the normally excellent Henry Golding, Samara Weaving, Iko Uwais and Andrew Koji, Snake Eyes doesn’t really know what to do with any of them – wasting their potential in a hopelessly bland affair. Is there room for a G.I. Joe franchise in an age of superheroes? This feels like the franchise’s attempt at The Wolverine, moving the action to Japan in the attempts at a fresh start. But does it pay off? Not entirely.

