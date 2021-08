I think it's fair to say that people get too bogged down and busy living their lives in Lawton, most forget that Oklahoma is a rural powerhouse of a state. Whether it be our cotton production here in the Southwest, the incredible contribution of grains like wheat and soybeans, or the humble and traditional cattle Oklahoma should be known for. If you weren't aware, Oklahoma still operates one of the largest cattle economies in the world across the small towns and in the famous OKC Stockyards smack dab in the middle of the second largest city in the USA. Oklahoma is a ranching state. As such, while most ranches are passed along down the family lineage, once in a while one will come up for sale to the public and the prices are usually staggering.