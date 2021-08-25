Agritourism in Maine: How Farms Attract Visitors & Contribute to the State's Tourist Economy
This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 23, 2021); no calls will be taken. With Maine's rich agricultural heritage, agritourism is a growing opportunity to invite the public to visit farms for everything from overnight stays to pick-your-own fruit to goat cuddling. We'll learn how this practice contributes to Maine's economy, and we'll hear about some examples of farms that are agritourism destinations.www.mainepublic.org
