Agritourism in Maine: How Farms Attract Visitors & Contribute to the State's Tourist Economy

mainepublic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date July 23, 2021); no calls will be taken. With Maine's rich agricultural heritage, agritourism is a growing opportunity to invite the public to visit farms for everything from overnight stays to pick-your-own fruit to goat cuddling. We'll learn how this practice contributes to Maine's economy, and we'll hear about some examples of farms that are agritourism destinations.

www.mainepublic.org

